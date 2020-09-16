Senior Account Director

Location: London/ Remote

12 month FTC (mat cover)

This is a Senior Account Director role within Medical Education working for a dynamic and world class agency based just south of the river in London. The agency have proven themselves to be an extremely people centric and caring company.

The teams are currently working remotely, but the offices are open with a booking system, so it’s a personal preference where you work. They have a very flexible and accommodating approach to working patterns.

The role is split across two main areas. Traditional med comms clients and med comms events. The main purpose of the role is to develop key relationships with clients, provide client counsel to the client and oversee day to day activities on accounts to facilitate the delivery of key objectives and outputs. Lead and develop account team and ensure all work is delivered with passion and precision. They would like a strong project manager with a strategic outlook who is solutions driven an unflappable nature.

You will work across a variety of therapy areas and it will be a nice mix of HCP and patient focused work (UK and global), One major client is within the mental health space.

Smart working for all employees. Available to all levels.

4 days a week considered.

Work life balance is good at all levels.

Office are re-open. Roof terrace - Great views over London.

The ideal candidate will have prior experience as an Account Director or SAD from a medical communications or medical education background.

Contact Holly Haynes at Zenopa Recruitment for more info.



