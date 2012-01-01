Account Manager- Successful Bucks Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Up to £36,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
16-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1947

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a big idea, coveted award winning and friendly agency in their thriving long established Buckinghamshire offices. If you want the big thinking integrated agency culture in a warm and close knit office- this is the agency for you.
Our client has heritage across a variety of medical education capabilities from strategic to flawlessly executed operational activity- supported and now heavily underpinned by an amazing in-house digital team.
To qualify for this role you must have previous medical education agency experience- working on pharmaceutical accounts- with both UK and global clients.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

