Senior Account Manager

Location: Buckinghamshire, HP5

The Zenopa team are working with a specialist Medical Education agency. They work with major Pharmaceutical Companies to organise educational and promotional meetings and develop educational and promotional printed and digital materials.

They are looking for a Senior Account Manager to join their team. Requirements for this role are, a science/ health-related degree, and a keen passion for science.

Benefits this company offer:

· Laptop

· Payment of personal mobile bills for business use.

· Holiday- 25 days (excluding bank holidays)

· Time in lieu

· Discretionary bonus

· ABPI training post probationary period

If this role is of interest please contact Marni Yorke on Marni@zenopa.com OR 01494 818002

Zenopa specialises in the commercial side of the healthcare industry and recruit for various markets including, Pharmaceutical, Medical, Scientific, Animal Health, Dental, Engineering, Consumer Health, and Medical