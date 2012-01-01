If you enjoy working on high profile creative accounts in a nimble, close knit and innovative team- this is the agency for you. Our client is a people first agency- one that rewards its team with amazing packages, flexibility, the opportunity to work on leading global pharmaceutical brands as well as training and support few agencies can rival.

2020 has seen growth and new wins. If you want to join a successful agency that will support you in your career progression and offer you an inspiring culture this is a great opportunity for you. A patient centric approach and commitment to providing integrated, multi-channel campaigns that are both creative but also effective lies at the heart of this agency.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience working on ethical health brands only will be considered for this role.

