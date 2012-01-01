This is a people first agency that delivers compelling multi-channel healthcare advertising campaigns. Our client has an amazing team culture and ethos and well as long established clients that love working with them.

Science and creativity is at the heart of the work they do. They have a talented client services and creative team that together with their in-house digital, technical and project management powerhouse create unforgettable and engaging healthcare advertising campaigns.

This is a true leadership role. You will manage key pieces of business in your account and drive strategy in growing and expanding your base. You will nurture and empower- this is a great team and strong leadership in maintaining their people first brand is important.

You will love healthcare advertising and come from a global, pharmaceutical brand agency background.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience only will be considered for this role.

