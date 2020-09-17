We have an opening with our client for a Market Access Writer to be based out of their Oxfordshire offices with the flexibility of some home working.

You will be an experienced writer able to create and deliver high-quality content. You will work closely with clients to ensure the strategic and commercial objectives of each project are met and that work is delivered on time and within budget.

This is a great chance to work for a company committed to investing in you. Along with bespoke training and career development opportunities you can expect an excellent salary, bonus, generous pension, healthcare and more.

Responsibilities:

- Create and develop a wide range of high quality materials (e.g. Global Value Dossiers, Health Technology Assessments, core publications, workshops) that meet the brief

- Develop, and maintain good commercial relationships with clients, and advise them on content and strategy

- Carry out and evaluate literature research, including systematic searches for review articles, searches for internal planning, review articles, GVDs and HTAs

- Mentor more junior members of the team and provide constructive feedback and direction

- Project manage, direct and QC the work of more junior team members

- Contribute to other colleagues’ projects as required

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science Degree

- Previous market access writing experience gained within a medical communications or pharmaceutical environment is essential

- Experience of drafting a range of materials across different therapy areas/accounts

- Good knowledge of industry codes of practice and guidelines

- Good computer skills

- Good written, oral and presentation skills

- Team player, with good planning and organisational skills

This is a great chance to work in a progressive company who will prepare you for assuming new responsibilities and developing your skill set.

