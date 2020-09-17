Do you have an eye for content and a thorough understanding of healthcare, the NHS and its policies? Do you want to work for one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies that has regularly featured in The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list? If so, this exciting company are looking for a Head of Content within healthcare.
The company:-
• Employee owned company that has an excellent culture
• Produces world class content targeted at healthcare professionals, key opinion leaders and pharmaceutical audiences
• Continuing to grow a thriving healthcare division
The Head of Content’s job:-
• Developing engaging content across digital, events and interactive portals
• Building and nurturing relationships with key opinion leaders within the healthcare and pharma industries
• Developing innovative and interactive products, features and formats alongside a digital product team
• Chairing networking and advisory events aimed at growing a healthcare audience
You:-
• Strong network of contacts within the health and care sector, particularly within the NHS
• Experience in chairing events and panel discussions to produce scientifically accurate and strategically effective content
• The ability to hold and develop meaningful conversations with senior stakeholders across the industry
• Excellent presentation and copywriting skills
