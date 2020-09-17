Do you have an eye for content and a thorough understanding of healthcare, the NHS and its policies? Do you want to work for one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies that has regularly featured in The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list? If so, this exciting company are looking for a Head of Content within healthcare.

The company:-

• Employee owned company that has an excellent culture

• Produces world class content targeted at healthcare professionals, key opinion leaders and pharmaceutical audiences

• Continuing to grow a thriving healthcare division

The Head of Content’s job:-

• Developing engaging content across digital, events and interactive portals

• Building and nurturing relationships with key opinion leaders within the healthcare and pharma industries

• Developing innovative and interactive products, features and formats alongside a digital product team

• Chairing networking and advisory events aimed at growing a healthcare audience

You:-

• Strong network of contacts within the health and care sector, particularly within the NHS

• Experience in chairing events and panel discussions to produce scientifically accurate and strategically effective content

• The ability to hold and develop meaningful conversations with senior stakeholders across the industry

• Excellent presentation and copywriting skills

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!