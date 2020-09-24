Forward-thinking innovative tech company are looking for a content lead who is scientifically literate with strong writing experience in the healthcare sector – ideally you will have been a doctor and are now a journalist. After a successful round of funding this exciting healthtech firm is looking to strengthen their editorial output for their innovative self-care and health app. This is an opportunity to work for a company proud to be making a difference in people’s lives around the globe whilst pushing the boundaries in tech and AI.

The Job:

- You will lead the content output writing medically accurate articles on health and medicine for the website and various marketing channels

- Researching stories that will drive traffic and appeal to users, making sure they comply with current guidelines

- Over time building a team of writers to work alongside you

- Quality checking and proofing all the health and science news, making it is easy to understand for a global, lay audience

- Reporting into the senior leadership team

You

- Background in clinical health – the ideal candidate will have been a doctor and then become a health journalist, so is used to writing patient materials and for the general public

- A very experienced writer, scientifically accurate, decisive and able to hit the ground running, it goes without saying that you will be tech-savvy

- Independent and able to work in a fast-paced tech environment

- As well as a medical or biomedical sciences degree you need 3 – 5 years’ experience as a health writer for an online publication or website

This is a really exceptional opportunity for someone with a background in medicine and writing, who wants to take this passion and join an impressive healthtech firm with extremely strong financial backing and room for personal carre growth. The benefits are equally impressive including, generous holiday allowance, a central London office (flexi-working and working from home options available too), a wellbeing allowance and lots of opportunity to progress.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

