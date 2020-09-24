Given the ‘digital first’ policy for accessing healthcare, app based health and wellness platforms have seen a boom in funding and audience traffic. As a consequence, my client have grown significantly over the past twelve months and are looking to double the size of their editorial team.

They’re looking to recruit a senior healthcare content manager who will be responsible for setting editorial processes, copy checking and contributing articles on health and wellbeing. Working with the Head of Content, you’ll be an experienced healthcare specialist with strong project management, writing, and editing skills.

Responsibilities

- Setting editorial strategy alongside the Head of Content

- Writing blog style content on health, wellness and clinical issues

- Working with experienced clinicians in order to update medical advice

- Working across the product team to ensure content is SEO friendly content and adheres to strict brand guidelines

Requirements

- Significant experience as a healthcare content manager

- Experience working at a strategic level, managing teams of writers and editors

- A strong understanding of healthcare and wellbeing

- Exposure to cutting edge digital tools

- Experience writing to a lay audience and an understanding of the Plain English Campaign (essential)

- Superb writing and communication skills

