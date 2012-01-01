This is a rare opportunity for a freelance Senior Account Director who is looking for a longer term maternity cover contract that can offer genuine flexibility – for those looking for a shorter working week, this is the ideal role.

Our client is the boutique specialist Medical Education arm of a global PR agency with record breaking success in healthcare communications. With a focus on creative yet scientifically robust thinking, this team continues to push the boundaries in the promotional Med Ed space.

This is an exciting time to join the team as the world of events and meetings continues to evolve in the digital realm. Not only will you be the lynchpin for your clients and your team – to ensure that existing campaigns are delivered to an exceptional standard. But you will play a pivotal role in leading and managing the agency’s biggest and most exciting high profile global events. Your understanding of events and a creative flair will help the team as well as fun and open minded clients, to devise new ways of tackling the challenges around events in this new era. There is no limit to what you can achieve in this role.

In addition to global events and masterclasses, you will work on other outputs including advisory meetings, internal training modules and materials, patient websites, HCP engagement etc

You MUST have previous medical education agency experience for this role

This calls for an October/November start and offers a VERY competitive package

Please contact me for more info

