An established and successful medical communications agency is seeking a Director of Scientific Services to join the management team and head up their scientific group. This role is based in Surrey with the flexibility of some home working.



In this role you will provide strategic direction based upon your scientific expertise and lead the development and delivery of a range of scientific communications and initiatives. Through effective management you will oversee excellence in project outputs whilst ensuring successful personal and professional growth across the team. You will champion their ‘solution-focussed’ approach and support business growth through organic and new business successes.



In return you can expect an excellent salary along with a benefits package including bonus, healthcare, pension and much more.



Responsibilities:

- Build relationships and liaise effectively with clients, using your extensive editorial and medical communications expertise to develop innovative and effective solutions for client needs

- Provide strategic scientific and patient-centric leadership to ensure client satisfaction

- Develop writers to deliver high quality content via a mentoring and coaching approach

- Demonstrate a deep knowledge of existing medical education/communications service offerings and look for opportunities to expand this as new experiences, technologies and best practices allow

- Identify and develop opportunities for organic growth, new business and new ideas for medical education products and lead proposal development and pitches

- Monitor project time and cost against agreed budgets in consultation with client service leads

- Establish, and be responsible for maintaining, a high quality of medical writing across account teams

- Work collaboratively with colleagues to ensure that all account and business objectives are met

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in medicine, pharmacy or life sciences, preferably with a higher degree

- Significant experience of running a writing team within a medical communications agency or an equivalent environment

- Exceptional organisational skills, including ability to prioritise and to balance multiple priorities

- Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to deal confidently with people at all levels within the business and externally

- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.



Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.



Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.