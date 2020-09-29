Senior Account Manager - Healthcare PR

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
35,000 to 45,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£35000 - £45000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
29-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32070

Renowned global communications agency in London is looking for a talented PR consultant with experience with global pharma/ health clients. The agency is looking for an experienced AM looking for a step up or an SAM looking for a new challenge. You must be passionate about healthcare and looking to join a place where you can get involved in lots of exciting, fast-paced projects.

The healthcare communications agency:-
• A genuinely nice place to work, staff turnover in incredibly low and freelancers have often chosen to stay on permanently.
• Their pharmaceutical clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way!
• Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international campaigns and some experiential work.
• Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting-edge treatments

The job:-
• You will work closely with an account director to ensure the delivery of PR and communications campaigns and events across the team at the highest standards
• You will have ample opportunity to generate and act on their own ideas as well as take the lead on some projects.
• Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.
You:-
• Might be in a big network PR agency and would like to work somewhere with less red tape, or from a small agency and would like more scope and variety.
• Must be a team player; you can get on with everyone. It’s important that the new senior account manager fits in with the friendly culture.
• Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI, NHS, etc.
• Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

 

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

