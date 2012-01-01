Creative Director, Healthcare Communications agency, London/ South East, circa £75K

Creative Director, Healthcare Communications agency, London/South East, circa £75K

Pharma/Healthcare agency experience essential for this new role in a successful, expanding agency. The successful candidate will be part of the management team and drive the creative profile and work of the agency in a friendly, fun company.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings