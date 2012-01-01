This is an outstanding, new opportunity to be part of the leadership team of this respected agency. To be successful you will have:

Demonstrable experience of providing scientific counsel externally and internally

Be recognized as an expert in research, analytics and data-driven solutions

Are up to date with specific therapy areas, landscape changes and scientific technologies

Strong marketing thinking and understanding of the communication disciplines

Ability to develop and analyse competitor intelligence and understand its application for client’s businesses, specialist services and individual brands and assets

Understand and can give counsel on and apply knowledge to client and internal discussions in the following areas:

• Clinical trial processes, approval systems and EMA/FDA requirements

• Statistics and their implication for study data interpretation and regulatory requirements

• European 5 Healthcare systems and able to effectively research other healthcare

systems

• Market access including market drivers, drug uptake, pricing and reimbursement

• Systems and requirements for patents for healthcare related intellectual property

Please contact me in confidence for further details.