This is an outstanding, new opportunity to be part of the leadership team of this respected agency. To be successful you will have:
- Demonstrable experience of providing scientific counsel externally and internally
- Be recognized as an expert in research, analytics and data-driven solutions
- Are up to date with specific therapy areas, landscape changes and scientific technologies
- Strong marketing thinking and understanding of the communication disciplines
- Ability to develop and analyse competitor intelligence and understand its application for client’s businesses, specialist services and individual brands and assets
- Understand and can give counsel on and apply knowledge to client and internal discussions in the following areas:
• Clinical trial processes, approval systems and EMA/FDA requirements
• Statistics and their implication for study data interpretation and regulatory requirements
• European 5 Healthcare systems and able to effectively research other healthcare
systems
• Market access including market drivers, drug uptake, pricing and reimbursement
• Systems and requirements for patents for healthcare related intellectual property
Please contact me in confidence for further details.