Lead Scientific Writer, IME/CME, UK, circa £65K

Medical communications agency or IME/CME experience essential.

This is an exciting opportunity to be the lead writer for this expanding, successful company who develop innovative education programmes in conjunction with expert faculty. Known for their creativity and effectiveness they are looking for a formidable writer with a passion for science and delivering high quality outputs.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.



