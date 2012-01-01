Business Unit Lead, Medical Communications, London/ South East

Business Unit Lead, Medical Communications, London/South East 

Medical communications agency experience essential.

Are you currently a SAD or CSD working in a medcomms agency and looking for a role within an award winning company with excellent people practices?  This is a new opportunity reporting to the Managing Director and will have day to day responsibility for the teams, business, innovations and business development. Please contact me in confidence for further information.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/

Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

