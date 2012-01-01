Business Development Director, Healthcare Brand Communications, London/ South East

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary Description:
Highly competitive salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
30-Sep-20
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
823

Business Development Director, Healthcare Brand Communications, London/South East  

Healthcare communications agency experience essential.

This is a senior role for a well-connected individual who has a substantial network in pharma/healthcare that can be utilised for opportunities alongside developing new business. It is a great opportunity to work with the senior agency team and assist its exciting growth plans.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/

Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

