Digital Communications Manager, Medical Communications agency, up to £50K, London/South East/UK

Experience of managing digital projects within/for the pharmaceutical industry is essential.





This award winning agency is expanding its digital communications team and are looking for individuals with experience of supporting the definition of digital communication strategies for global and regional medical affairs teams as well as the development and execution of digital tactics for healthcare professionals and/or patients.





Hands on and client facing with excellent scope to be fully involved and accountable.



