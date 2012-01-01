If you are a talented medical writer looking for a step up to an agency that combines high science with creativity and strategy, this is an unmissable opportunity. Led by directors who believe in rewarding and supporting their staff to bring out the best in them- you will be inspired but also empowered.

Our client is a powerful and experienced team of scientific storytellers. Engaging their audiences from molecule to brand - this agency truly understands and dives deep into the data- shaping this into compelling narratives and delivered through an amazing breadth of channels- from digital to experiential to live events. Your work will be fast paced, varied, fun and quirky as well as scientific and challenging.

This role will see you working on a number of high profile recent agency wins- this is a growth role and one that will see you enjoying ownership immediately. Work includes, but is not limited to, a novel and new therapy area- with huge room for you to shine in the agency but do innovative work in the industry too- to a non-brand led internal comms win that will see you help your client transform their training capability on a global scale.

You must be invested in your career as my client is invested in training, development, flexing working styles to fit your lifestyle, and most of all- allowing you the freedom to mould and shape your career path to get the best out of your job.

To qualify for this role you must have previous medical education agency experience as a medical writer working on pharmaceutical accounts.

