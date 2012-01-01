If you are a talented Principal Medical Writer or Scientific Team Lead looking to genuinely take the next step in your career and learning- this could be the role for you.

Currently one of London’s most innovative and creatively minded medical communications teams- this is an agency that is both exciting as well as scientifically robust. They champion independent and innovative thinking and will encourage you to grow and work fluidly with in-house client service, strategy, creative and digital teams to produce scientific narratives and programmes that are compelling and call for audiences to care and act.

This agency is part of a formidable global network but with a small, boutique culture in London. Around 50% of the role involves delivering compelling content and the rest is strategy, management and commercially driven. You will be the centre of scientific excellence internally with your peers and externally to clients as well.

To qualify for this role you must have medical education agency experienced working on pharmaceutical accounts.

