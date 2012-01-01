This is a rewarding and challenging opportunity to join one of the UK’s most impressive and respected medical education agencies with unmatched success in publications planning and execution. My client is a leader in this area and has heritage clients and accounts that will enhance your learning and add range and depth to your CV.

You will be working with some of the industry’s most experienced and renowned teams in scientific services and broader communications offer that spans the breadth of digital, market access, PR and advertising. The culture is academic, energetic, dedicated and supportive.

To qualify for this role you must be qualified to at least BSc level and have a minimum of medical education experience at Senior Medical Writer level. Proven experience of working on EU, global and/or UK accounts with top pharmaceutical clients is a must. This is a people first agency so you must thrive on being part of a team but also managing and empowering your team.

This is a great opportunity for a truly strategic writer who loves science, communications – and the chance to really make a difference to patient lives.

