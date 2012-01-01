Principal Medical Writer- Specialist IME Role

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
London
Up to £70,000 with Extensive Bens
UK Pound
01-Oct-20
Chemistry Search & Selection
CHM-P1961

This is an exceptional and rewarding role to work on high science, fair, balanced educational initiatives in a leading global agency. My client has award winning expertise across a range of promotional and medical education deliverables and this is their growing IME division. Led by a renowned industry expert in the IME space and working with some of the most talented IME/CME specialists in the industry- you will be both inspired and empowered in this amazing team.
Delivering on fair and balanced content- with a strong focus on digital- you will work on accounts that are innovative and that will give you the chance to dive deep into the depths of the therapy areas and science. Your main areas of focus will be Oncology and Diabetes- so experience in these areas is preferred.
Previous medical education agency- ideally in IME/CME is required for this role.

Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

