Group Account Director - Independent Healthcare Strategy and Communications Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary:
70,000 to 90,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
06-Oct-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1962

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Group Account Director to join this thriving healthcare strategy and communications agency who are growing at an impressive rate.
The team work across a diverse portfolio of accounts, supporting clients from the large world renown pharmaceutical companies to smaller biotechs with a blend of marketing, creative, scientific, and educational expertise.
They specialise in the areas of breakthrough science and rare diseases, so RX pharma experience is essential.
I'm interested in talking to strong Senior/Group Account Directors working in healthcare advertising or medical communications agencies.
This is a friendly and collaborative agency who always puts their people first.
If you would like to find out more please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch..co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)07557 256508
Contact: Kate Hale
Email:

