This is a rewarding, challenging and unique opportunity for a talented healthcare copywriter to make a huge impact on their career- at a leading, inspirational global agency.

This role will see you being part of an exceptional integrated group of some of the smartest thinkers in healthcare communications in the industry. This is a varied and inspirational pool of brilliance across healthcare advertising, medical education and PR. The role sits in a robust team of talented creatives who are doing some of the most innovative, scientifically sound and strategically engaging campaigns. The portfolio is varied and will stretch your abilities and thinking across audiences beyond the scope of HCPs- to accounts that are as interesting and diverse as animal health, devices and rare disease. You will therefore flex – from stretching your creative boundaries to hard science execution.

Ultimately you will engage and inspire and help drive change through scientifically robust, imaginative and innovative content. From virtual launches to experimental ways to connect with audiences- you will be working across channels and accounts to do work you will be proud of – and never have had experience of doing before.

To qualify for this role you must have ethical healthcare advertising agency experience working on pharmaceutical accounts- and a science background.

