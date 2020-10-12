If you are a senior scientific strategist with significant experience across med-ed and commercial strategy in a healthcare communications agency, this is the call to make.

You need to have a science background in order to take the lead on branding, marketing and overall communications strategy for pharmaceutical business across the globe, working with cross functional teams. Acting as senior counsel for internal agency and external client teams, you’ll work with a small team of strategic planners as well as advising the wider agency (including creative teams) on strategy. This is a new hire as a result of the agency having won a huge piece of US and global business in oncology Car-T cell therapy.

The breadth of the work in CAR-T is huge, from classical positioning and messaging, crafting launch strategy for lots of new indications and designing customer experience through t looking at ways of engaging customers in a very complicated manufacturing process and building omni-channel marketing and communications strategy.

Essential skills for the senior strategic planner include:-

- Experience of planning at a similar commercial level and the confidence to lead this offering

- Experience of senior stakeholder management and senior client management – the ability to command a room

- A scientific background and comprehensive understanding of the healthcare sector – including global and US clients

- Understanding of regulatory codes of conduct and practice constraints for pharma

- Able to undertake and direct qualitative market research and analysis to derive strong insights and opportunities

- Confident in running workshops with clients, patients or healthcare professionals to explore a range of issues from marketplace understanding to strategic development and creative input

- Ability to work directly with clients to identify underlying strategic needs and develop commercially relevant strategies

- Having a ‘presence’ which is used to present ideas and strategy convincingly to internal and external audiences.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!