This is a well-established and buzzy agency with high profile, big pharma clients and excellent leadership. They are a nimble and innovative agency that flex from the highly scientific to truly creative, marketing led campaigns.

If you’re an experienced freelance medical copywriter looking for a new role – something that will offer you a mix of traditional medical writing and more creative writing – this is the role for you.

You will work with a robust team to deliver everything from marketing and branding multi-channel campaigns, to ad boards, to medical communications materials, to patient support programmes, to videos and animations.

In addition to team management, you will be client facing so you will be comfortable providing strategic counsel and insight for new business where possible.

Competitive day rate and rolling contract

