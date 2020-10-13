This is a great opportunity for an exceptional Senior Strategist to be part of this incredible healthcare communications agency.

The Strategy team is expanding again due to another big account win so it's an exciting time to be joining.

You will need to have a strong science background and be able to lead on Global+US business. The ideal candidate would have experience in working with cross functional teams and working with teams based in multiple locations.

You will be the "go to" senior strategic lead on one of the most important accounts in the agency and would be expected to function as a trusted client partner.

In addition to this they would be required to provide ad hoc support for smaller accounts where possible and will actively participate in new business development and pitching activities as well as looking for opportunities to further integrate existing relationships through the strategic function.

You will be working with their talented creative teams and you will have a real interest in producing the best possible work.



You MUST have extensive pharmaceutical agency experience and ideally in a pure strategy role. If you have this I would love to speak to you. Email me at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508