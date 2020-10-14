A boutique healthcare PR and communications agency with network backing seeks a creative Account Manager with an interest in vaccines and working on global comms business. With a reputation for generating highly creative work, all underpinned with solid scientific foundations, this agency is renowned for creating award winning, innovative PR and medcomms campaigns for top pharmaceutical companies around the world.

There are opportunities for fast career progression as you meet your objectives and prove your worth.

Your Job:

- Pharmaceutical brand comms, corporate PR, patient advocacy and disease awareness campaigns.

- Making the most of in-depth training, internally and externally, in groups and one to one for earliest possible promotion to SAM level.

- Researching and brainstorming for highly creative pitches in different disease areas.

You:

- Will have worked in healthcare communications /PR agency and understand agency processes. You must be an AM in an agency already.

- Have a scientific background or a genuine desire to work with complex data to make it interesting to different audiences and a thirst for trying new things.

- Can take on responsibility and a high level of client interaction

- Proven ability to communicate fluently and effectively in writing, with impeccable attention to detail

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!