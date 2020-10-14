Are you an experienced healthcare PR professional looking for the chance step up and head a healthcare practice at a growing independent agency? If you want to work on comms campaigns at the cutting edge of therapy areas and medicines today and have been waiting for a practice leadership role, this is the call to make.

The agency:-

• Highly regarded independent healthcare PR agency with an excellent culture

• Have an enviable list of clients in ground breaking therapy areas

• Multiple award winning

The Head of Practice’s job:-

• Responsible for managing client business, maintaining strategic relationships with clients and press

• Devising and leading on new business pitches

• Supporting and training associate directors to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

You:-

• Demonstrable experience of growing and delivering business and strategy in a healthcare PR agency – you are likely to be second in command in a healthcare PR practice at the moment.

• Experience of running successful teams, able to develop a really high calibre team of top talent, while not being above rolling your sleeves up to help deliver campaigns – you are now ready to step up and will be an inspirational leader.

• Have an eye for organically growing business as well as the ability to provide strategic counsel to top 10 pharma clients

