Our client is a very successful medical communications agency. Due to ongoing growth, they are seeking a highly talented senior medical editor to join their team in their London office, along with the flexibility of homeworking. You will have full responsibility for the editing and production stages of assigned projects, with plenty of opportunities to learn new skills. Previous medical communications editing experience is essential for this role.

You will have the opportunity to work on a wide variety of digital and print projects, including abstracts, posters, manuscripts, systematic and narrative reviews, slide decks, e-learning modules, meeting materials, newsletters, monographs and global value dossiers, policy reports, HTAs, CME web and app content, and patient materials.

In addition to an excellent salary, our client offers long-term career opportunities, with the potential for rapid progression, tailored training and development, professional colleagues you can count on, and the chance to make a difference in a stimulating and rewarding environment. In addition, you can expect a raft of benefits including bonus, pension, healthcare, 25 days holidays and more.

This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career with a company that is committed to your development.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life science degree

- Exceptional medical editing and proofreading skills honed in a medical communications agency environment

- Creative with an eye for design and layout

- Able to prioritise work and manage multiple projects

This is a great chance to shape your career in an expanding, award-winning company with strong, long-standing client relationships and an excellent reputation in the industry. They are seeking candidates who can contribute to and share in the success of a company which rewards initiative and commitment.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.