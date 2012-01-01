Entry Level Healthcare PR

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
£23,500 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
14-Oct-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1614

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Life Science graduate with a passion for communications to take that pivotal first step in a career in healthcare PR. My client is a thriving and innovative Healthcare PR agency looking to hire a Junior Account Executive who will shine as a future leader.
You will have a strong science degree and ideally some work experience- be that a communications internship or work experience whilst completing your degree. You must demonstrate a solid passion for a career in this space as my client is looking for focus and passion.
All applications must come with a covering letter with a succinct and compelling argument for an interest in this career.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

