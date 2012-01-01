This is a fantastic opportunity for a Life Science graduate with a passion for communications to take that pivotal first step in a career in healthcare PR. My client is a thriving and innovative Healthcare PR agency looking to hire a Junior Account Executive who will shine as a future leader.

You will have a strong science degree and ideally some work experience- be that a communications internship or work experience whilst completing your degree. You must demonstrate a solid passion for a career in this space as my client is looking for focus and passion.

All applications must come with a covering letter with a succinct and compelling argument for an interest in this career.

