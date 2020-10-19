This is an opportunity for a Senior Medical Writer (SMW) to join a flourishing medical education agency and be based in their Buckinghamshire office.

The SMW will be responsible for editorial development of educational materials for their domestic and international clients produced for both traditional and digital formats. The SMW will work closely with internal programme teams, clients and medical experts to define the content development process and ensure all materials are written to the highest scientific quality.

You will create and develop a range of educational and promotional materials, including slide decks, patient and HCP materials, websites and webinars, meeting materials (agendas, invitations, delegate booklets), and advisory board reports. You will lead delivery of assigned projects and be responsible for the review and approval of materials as well as ensuring adherence to timelines, budget and quality standards.

In return you can expect an excellent salary and benefits including 25 days holiday, pension, healthcare and bonus.

Responsibilities:

- Effectively lead content development of assigned projects

- Manage delivery process of assigned projects, from draft development to content approval and sign off (medical review, zinc approval)

- Work to agreed project brief and specification and notify the team of any of specification work that is required

- Ensure all materials are written to the highest scientific standards, including clear presentation, data accuracy, clarity and consistency of language, and appropriate for the intended audience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Degree in medical or biological sciences, preferably an MSc or PhD

- Previous medical writing experience gained in a medical communications agency or pharmaceutical marketing environment

- Ability to adapt writing style to different audiences (patients, HCPs, nurses, clinical specialists, etc.) and to develop and critique for scientific accuracy

- Excellent communication, organisational and planning skills

- Keen eye for detail

This is the perfect role for a writer wanting to gain more disease area variety.

