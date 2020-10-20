Account Director or Senior Account Director - Medical Communications and Marketing

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
50,000 to 70,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£50000 - £70000 per annum, Benefits: benefits and bonus
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
20-Oct-20
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32001

Mid-sized, highly successful medcomms agency seeks an additional account director or senior account director to bolster its seriously smart, strategically and scientifically minded team of account handlers. Nowhere else, other than in a pharmaceutical brand management role, will a senior account director get to work so closely and strategically with their clients on 100% bespoke medcomms programmes.

Your responsibilities:

- The account director or senior account director will be involved in business planning processes to really problem-solve communications issues on major new medicines in areas such as oncology, immunology and neuroscience.
- Lots of work with global pharma clients in the US and Japan, among other places.
- Working end to end on brands with clients, the senior account director will have exposure to everything, including: symposia, events, advisory boards, congresses, slide decks, publications and case studies.

With a policy of promoting from within, this expanding medcomms company has a good range of clients and to date specialises in secondary care programmes. The hands-on management really know their stuff, are passionate about healthcare and determined to look after and be as generous as possible to staff so that they continue to attract and retain the best in the business.

You:

- Have an excellent scientific background followed by a good, solid background in a medcomms agency.
- Will get to build on your knowledge of pharma clients and the industry in a far closer way than is possible in a network agency.
- Get on well with colleagues and clients alike, are well organised and passionate about producing the best medical communications work possible.

 

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

