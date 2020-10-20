This is an exciting opportunity to join this progressive digital medical communications agency based in Central London.

Following a period of strong and sustainable growth, they are looking to expand their Medical Writing team and recruit a talented and motivated Medical Writer.

You will be working with experienced and passionate healthcare communications professionals, with a unique skillset that allows them to integrate deeply insightful medical communications strategy with beautiful design, inspiring video and intelligent digital development.

Essential experience:

• Life science degree (BSc or MSc)

• At least 3 years of experience working in a medical communications agency

• Experience in writing medical content for digital assets for brand and medical education teams

• Excellent writing and communication skills

• Ability to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas

• Knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI)

Desirable experience

• PhD in life sciences

• Experience in writing for the therapeutic areas of oncology or psychiatry

• Experience in writing for digital assets, such as websites, apps, animations and other videos.

• Experience in working in a fast-paced, agile environment, and managing own workload independently

• Experience in the development of brand messaging and content strategy

• Experience using Word, PowerPoint and Adobe Suite

You will be working across some of their most important accounts, covering depression, prostate cancer, and haemato-oncology. We are looking for a smart and science-enthusiastic candidate, that is keen to learn new skills and develop their skills in the digital world. This is a very creative agency, so you will play a crucial role in the storytelling of the products they support, as well as developing engaging medical education programmes.

They are hoping to return to the office next year but this role can be 100% home based or a mix of home and office working. They are completely flexible on this.

They are a friendly and highly supportive agency with incredible staff retention.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508