Working for an independent and growing agency specialising in healthcare advertising based in Central Windsor who are seeking an Account Manager on a permanent basis. The role has come about due to new business wins and the need for additional support.

The agency has had its best year (despite covid) and they work with some top name pharma clients in areas such as dermatology and biotechs. They have taken on new starters during lockdown and continue to grow.

The role would suit an existing heathcare agency Senior Account Executive seeking a step up or an established Account Manager looking for a new company. The ideal background is another advertising/ marketing agency , but they would also look at someone in a Junior Brand Manager role.

Everyone is currently working remotely, but they do want to get back in the office soon.

The offices are not closed, so you can use the facilities if you want.

