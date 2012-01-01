If you love PR and feel passionately about rare diseases, the latest cell therapies and medical breakthroughs, this is the career move to make: -
The Communications Agency:
- A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare and making a difference.
- Forward thinking and groundbreaking, this is a top line PR healthcare communications agency.
- Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in London.
Your Job:
- Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients, biotechs and niche players.
- Providing lead on branded and unbranded diabetes and obesity communications activities.
- Main point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice and also work on varied projects alongside advertising and medcomms teams.
- Managing a team, involved in the management of the agency and critiquing and reviewing global campaigns.
You Must Have:
- Outstanding PR agency track record in healthcare communications – you could be an established PR Account Director or SAD now ready for a fresh challenge.
- Proven experience of working on multiple projects, fabulous writing ability, a good scientific background and strong leadership skills.
- The skills and experience to add positively to a friendly, relaxed and collaborative team, leading from the front.
