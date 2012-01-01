If you are passionate about real world evidence, value and access- this is that rewarding next step in a leading global healthcare communications agency to truly inspire you.

With heritage and clients in this space for nearly a decade- this is a thriving business unit that operates across agencies in the group and has quadrupled as a business in the last 5 years. You will therefore be part of an established offer that is in a significant period of growth- therefore there is huge potential for you to make your mark. The role reports in to the lead of the real world evidence, value and access team so is a big and very visible opportunity. As the business spans across multiple offices globally you will have amazing stakeholder engagement experience- with the ability to manage remotely but also roll your sleeves up and deliver on your own accounts.

Previous agency experience and a passion and experience in Market Access is required for this role. In return you will be part of a market leading name in healthcare communications. This is a high profile agency but you will be part of a growing, entrepreneurial offer within the group- so this is the chance to make an impact in a stable and established agency. The senior management at this agency is one of London’s most visionary- as well as approachable. These are amazing minds to learn from – but also a hugely empowering team that will encourage you to flourish. There is also a strong commitment to work life balance, flexibility and emotional support to make this both an exciting team to work with but also a genuinely supportive one.