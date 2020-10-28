Our client is a healthcare communication agency who has an opening for an experience Account Manager on an infectious disease account. This role will retain some flexibility of home working post-covid with an expectation of 2 days a week in the office.



You will work with a team of writers and act as the day to day contact for the client. This is a busy account with a variety of deliverables and consequently needs an organised and efficient Account Manager. This role would suit someone already working as an AM but who is ready to take on further responsibilities and who enjoys overseeing a small team.



Working in partnership with the writing team you will be responsible for the delivery of projects on time and on budget. You will liaise with in-house expertise (e.g. creative team), but also with third-party suppliers, providing appropriate direction and ensuring projects exceed client expectations.



Responsibilities:

- Building strong working relationships with our clients and being the established point of contact

- Establishing optimal ways of working to drive projects forward, ensuring they build client confidence and all clients’ expectations are exceeded

- Delivering and continually improving the account administration and support provided to internal colleagues and external clients

- Understanding any roadblocks and providing solutions

- Understanding client’s key messages, positioning and context

- Ensuring all projects deadlines are met, being clear on all details and requirements, developing project plans and running status meetings

- Highlighting opportunities for new business

Qualifications, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level

- Previous experience within a healthcare communications agency in an account management capacity

- Experience in building strong client partnerships

- Experience in creating innovative strategic programs for clients

- Demonstrable experience delivering excellent projects for clients, on time and on budget

