This is an independently owned healthcare communications agency with an edge. A major player in the medical communication and education space, our client has a strong foundation in digital, creative and production.

Their in-house expertise in delivering full service multi-channel solutions to a high profile pharmaceutical client base is second to none.

If you have medical education agency experience and are passionate about remaining in a high science career- in an innovative and creative agency- this could be the perfect match for you.

This particular opportunity sits in the medical affairs and publications planning team- working on multiple indications in a in a large UK account. The role flexes from infectious disease to haematology- and requires a nimble and smart thinker. This is a well-supported team so previous experience of managing or mentoring junior team members is a plus.

There is also long term opportunity to gain explore to other parts of the business including a raft of creative, digital and promotional outputs in this close knit and innovative team.

Previous publications planning experience in a medical education agency is a MUST for this role.

