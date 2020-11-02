Given the ‘digital first’ policy for accessing healthcare, internet-based health and wellness platforms have seen a boom in funding and audience traffic. As a consequence, my client has grown significantly over the past twelve months and is looking to double the size of their editorial team.

They’re looking to recruit healthcare journalists and clinical writers, who have clinical experience (ESSENTIAL) to produce stories that will have an impact on the health and wellbeing of end users across the world. They’ve amassed a huge audience and received praise from industry experts. This is your chance to make an impact!

Responsibilities

- Writing medically accurate content on health, wellness and clinical issues, making sure it adheres to current guidelines.

- Working with experienced clinicians in order to update medical advice and then make it easy to understand for global, general public audiences

- Producing SEO friendly content to strict brand guidelines

- Adapting to a constantly evolving and growing tech business

You Must Have

- At least 3 years’ experience as a healthcare journalist plus clinical experience, as a doctor. It is also absolutely essential that you have experience writing for a lay audience and an understanding of the Plain English Campaign

- Superb writing and communication skills

