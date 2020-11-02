If you are an experienced healthcare advertising account director wanting to handle a huge, global healthcare marketing account, this a good call to make. You need the talent and flair to work on an impressive portfolio of blockbuster drugs in one of the world’s most truly creative and ground-breaking advertising agencies, where opportunities are immense, and the rewards are generous.

The advertising agency

- The ‘godfather’ of advertising, it has some of the best creative minds in the industry.

- Collaborative environment, friendly and fun, you’ll be part of a big team with vast budgets for the most all rounded work, starting with creative concepting and strategy through to end to end delivery.

- Impressive track record of developing strategy for award-winning campaigns for blue chip pharmaceutical clients and consumer healthcare companies.

The Account Director’s job

- Contribute to the development of members of your team through direct line management.

- Distribute and supervise workload among more junior team members whilst providing guidance and being part of the agency management team.

- Lots of strategy, competitor intelligence gathering, patient materials, physician materials, apps, micro sites, digital marketing campaigns, congresses, pre-launch projects and market access, you name it.

- You will work on the agency’s best client who is a dream to work with, on creative marketing campaigns.

- Working on really, creative work.

- Training and mentoring junior executives

You:

- Will have a talent for client relationships, developing junior staff and leading teams.

- Need healthcare advertising agency or med comms agency experience, to at least Senior Account Manager level, and to be a self -starter, fast learner and comfortable with science

- Potential for senior leadership – you ultimately want to be involved in running an agency.

