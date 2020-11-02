Hip, forward thinking PR agency requires an Account Director to work on its pharmaceutical business around the globe. You need a background in healthcare PR agencies (mainly ethical but some OTC would be great), fantastic writing skills, a nose for business opportunities, great media relations and to enjoy team leadership and mentoring. This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a growing a hugely successful business, helping shape the future as a key member of the central management team.

It goes without saying that the successful Account Director will have the capability to drive new business and programming in an agency setting. You also need to be a good team leader, empathetic and nurturing, able to develop junior members of your team.

This healthcare PR agency has a great atmosphere and is renowned for its fun creative work underpinned with serious scientific understanding. It also prides itself with a good work/life balance and some quirky characters!

They take a new and refreshingly different approach to healthcare PR with fantastic results, a client list to die for and exceedingly low staff turnover.

