Our client is a thriving agency within an international medical communications agency, with offices based in London and Manchester, seeking an Account Manager.

The role of the Account Manager is to project manage scientific communications materials efficiently and effectively, meeting project timelines and to engage in line management responsibilities of junior members of staff, whilst also progressing and building on business opportunities.

Our client offers a sociable and dynamic environment, in addition to the stability and resources that comes with being a part of a larger medical communications agency. They work on global medical affairs, meetings and some publications accounts across both digital and print formats with therapy areas including haematology, oncology and immunology.

In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect a competitive benefits package consisting of 25 days holidays, life assurance, healthcare, bonus, pension, gym discounts, season ticket loan, tailored learning and development, and twice yearly promotion reviews.

Responsibilities:

- Develop and maintain relations with clients, medical experts and KOLs and act as a daily point of contact for the clients

- Implement scientific and industrial experience to meet client needs and requirements within projects

- Generate and direct application of project briefs, keep track of timelines and manage financial aspects of the account

- Experienced in mentoring junior members of staff in managing a range of projects and organising regular project status meetings to track project delivery

- Attend meetings, conferences, symposias and advisory boards

- Demonstrate experience in business development proposals for a variety of projects

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree is desirable

- Previous medical or healthcare communications agency experience is essential; you’ll need to be an established Senior Account Executive

- Possess project management, budgeting and organisational skills

- Be a sociable, meticulous, resilient and possess a dynamic personality

- Computer literacy

