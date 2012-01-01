This is a rewarding and varied role for an experienced medical editor at a medical communications agency looking for an exciting step up in their career.

My client is a people first agency- from exceptionally generous holiday to early finishes every Friday, excellent CSR initiatives and a socially conscious culture, and superb bespoke as well as company-wide training to boost and support active career progression. Flexibility has always been imbedded in the company culture and they have been set up to support this for years. The work is interesting- from integrated multichannel campaigns to specialist high science medical education projects.

This role is pivotal to the medical education team of this integrated agency. You will work across the business – through multiple pods and business units- in a role that is much more than that of a traditional editor. You will have hands on editorial responsibility – demonstrating a passion for English and science – proofing for grammatical and scientific accuracy and excellence, applying core editorial skills across a range of offline and online formats- such as PowerPoint presentations, manuscripts, web sites, and marketing materials. Beyond this you will take on a senior role in delegating to and mentoring junior editors. You will also play role in developing and ensuring best practice across editorial capability through the business as a whole. This is therefore a great role for an experienced editor looking for more.

Candidates without medical education, or healthcare communications agency experience will not be considered. You must have experience of editing across a variety of medical communications materials for a scientific client base (pharmaceutical or medical devices) on ethical health products. Experience of working on such accounts is required for this role.

