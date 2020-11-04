Remote freelance Medical Writer needed:

Zenopa have just taken on a new freelance Medical Writing Opportunity with one of the UK's leading healthcare creative communication agencies, who work with a number of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies delivering award winning work for their clients. In this role you will be working with the other members of the Copy team, the role will involve a wide range of writing from heavily scientific medical writing to conceptual copy for healthcare advertising.

This role is:

- Contract - full time - ASAP start .

- Focuses on oncology and cardiology

- Fully remote (need to work UK times)

- For someone with a year or more (ideally 2 years plus) experience in a med comms agency

If you are looking for a contract starting now please get in touch, this is a fantastic and competitive opportunity and we'd love to talk to you about what you are looking for in your next role!