A boutique medical communications agency based in Buckinghamshire, is seeking an Editorial Assistant to join their team.

The role involves editing and proof reading medical education materials including but not limited to: slide decks, HCP and patient materials, digital media, meeting materials and advisory boards.

Our clients are offering a dynamic working environment, mentored by a highly experienced team of senior editors and writers. Benefits include a competitive salary, 24 days holiday; can buy or sell holidays, pension, private healthcare and a discretionary bonus scheme.

Alongside excellent training and development, this is an excellent entry level opportunity to begin a rewarding career within a medical communications agency.

Responsibilities:

- Editing and proofreading a range of medical communication materials

- Preparing medical education materials for client compliance processes

- Making sure materials are fully and accurately referenced

- Using Zinc to upload contents and references to manage comments and approval

- Responsible for precise and punctual delivery of materials in accordance to client and industry standards.

- Gain understanding of development process for medical education materials, internal review process and work in accordance to industry requirements; ABPI guidelines

- Attend meetings and review and update progress of projects with the team

- Working knowledge of PowerPoint; editing slides, formatting texts, figures graphs and animations

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

- MSc, PhD in life sciences

- Editing experience desirable – may be gained during post-graduate or post-doctoral research

- Referencing experience desirable – EndNote, Refwork, Mendeley

- Ability to proof read, edit and reference work in a logical manner

- Excel in work as a team and independently

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Be consistent and show close attention to detail

- Be motivated and take initiative to complete tasks

- Work efficiently to meet deadlines

- Computer literate; Word, PowerPoint, Excel

This is a unique opportunity to begin a career within medical communications agency, if you are interested, contact us today.

