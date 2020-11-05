If you are a senior medical writer who would like to concentrate on writing, not having to liaise with KOLs, while progressing to earliest possible promotion to principal medical writer, my client has the perfect role for you. It’s a boutique medcomms agency producing seriously high-quality projects with a creative and commercial focus.

The agency:

• Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings

• Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance

• Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies

• Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients

The senior medical writer’s role:

• Liaise with speakers and authors re content delivery on projects, but NOT KOLs (unless you want to).

• Attending client meetings and briefings

• Content development of a wide range of medical education materials for pharmaceutical clients: healthcare professional materials, patient materials, slide decks, web sites, advisory board reports, publications and websites and other digital materials

• Responsibility for delivery of content on projects on time and to brief and agency standards

You:

• Will have at least 3 years’ experience as a medical writer in a medical communications agency, ESSENTIAL

• Understand clinical evidence underpinning pharmaceutical products, their supporting data and clinical studies

• Excellent track record of producing scientific materials and adapting style to different audiences, from patients and nurses to clinical specialists and external stakeholders, in a medcomms agency

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!