An independent medical communications agency is seeking a talented editorial assistant to join their rapidly growing team. This is a fantastic role for a graduate with a science background and an interest in writing and communications to join a close-knit, supportive medical education agency where you can get involved in all the different functions and learn the ropes of medical communications.
The agency:
– Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings
– Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance
– Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies
– Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients
The job:
o Provides editorial and compliance support
o Ensures accurate editing of materials through the editing process
o Is proficient at Powerpoint to edit slides including formatting text, figures, graphs and animations
o Critiques documents to improve format, use of English, grammar and style
o Creates job bags and project manages the compliance process
o Works in close conjunction with the programme teams
o Ensures adherence to project spec and budget
o Advises on future pressure points to identify need for extra resource
o Is confident to brief and feedback to freelancers
The candidate:
– Will have a life science degree
– Work experience in a medical communications or healthcare communications agency
– Experience referencing scientific materials
– Experienced with PowerPoint, preferably with hands on experience of Zinc and other compliance software (desired)
This is an exceptional opportunity to join a growing, family feel medical communications agency where you will be introduced to all aspects of agency life. Anyone wishing to start a career in editorial services or medical communications, get in touch! The agency have offices in Buckinghamshire & London but the position will is likely to start remotely under current circumstances.
