An independent medical communications agency is seeking a talented editorial assistant to join their rapidly growing team. This is a fantastic role for a graduate with a science background and an interest in writing and communications to join a close-knit, supportive medical education agency where you can get involved in all the different functions and learn the ropes of medical communications.

The agency:

– Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings

– Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance

– Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies

– Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients

The job:

o Provides editorial and compliance support

o Ensures accurate editing of materials through the editing process

o Is proficient at Powerpoint to edit slides including formatting text, figures, graphs and animations

o Critiques documents to improve format, use of English, grammar and style

o Creates job bags and project manages the compliance process

o Works in close conjunction with the programme teams

o Ensures adherence to project spec and budget

o Advises on future pressure points to identify need for extra resource

o Is confident to brief and feedback to freelancers

The candidate:

– Will have a life science degree

– Work experience in a medical communications or healthcare communications agency

– Experience referencing scientific materials

– Experienced with PowerPoint, preferably with hands on experience of Zinc and other compliance software (desired)

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a growing, family feel medical communications agency where you will be introduced to all aspects of agency life. Anyone wishing to start a career in editorial services or medical communications, get in touch! The agency have offices in Buckinghamshire & London but the position will is likely to start remotely under current circumstances.

