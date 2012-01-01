If you are a talented and passionate healthcare PR Associate Director looking to be moved, inspired and motivated by your career- this is the agency you should be applying to.

Our client is one of London’s most reputable and innovative healthcare PR agencies with a unique and powerful approach to healthcare PR. Their vison is to engage and inspire people to think – changing behaviour and therefore leading healthier lives.

Working at this agency is so much more than a job- from patient advocacy to digital marketing to brand launches that will change lives- you will never stop learning or being amazed by the sheer creativity and passion at this agency.

Previous ethical health PR agency experience working on pharmaceutical accounts is required for this role. You must have experience of working in a Senior Management Team- this is a challenging and exciting role that requires confidence, experience, and leadership.

